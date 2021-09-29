The Rockies take on the Nationals in what will be their last home game of the regular season.

While the Nationals and the Rockies are not in playoff contention, both are looking to finish the season strong with just a few games left. This marks the final game of a three-game set.

How to Watch: Nationals vs. Rockies

Game Date: Sept. 29 2021

Game Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

The clubs split the first two games of the series. The Nationals won 5-4 on Monday night, while the Rockies won 3-1 on Tuesday. Trevor Story went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI. The Rockies are 47-33 at home this season, while the Nationals are 30-50 on the road.

A bright spot for the Nationals this season has been Juan Soto. He is likely to be in the top three of the NL MVP voting. He’s hitting .318 with 29 home runs and 93 RBIs. Last year Soto became the fifth youngest player to win a batting title, and he could do it again this season. Only one player in history has won multiple batting titles before turning 23: Ty Cobb.

The Nats will send Paolo Espino to the hill. He’s 5-5 with a 4.01 ERA. Peter Lambert gets the nod for the Rockies. This marks his second start of the season.