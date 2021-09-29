September 29, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rockies take on the Nationals in what will be their last home game of the regular season.
Author:

While the Nationals and the Rockies are not in playoff contention, both are looking to finish the season strong with just a few games left. This marks the final game of a three-game set. 

How to Watch: Nationals vs. Rockies

Game Date: Sept. 29 2021

Game Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Live stream Nationals vs. Rockies: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The clubs split the first two games of the series. The Nationals won 5-4 on Monday night, while the Rockies won 3-1 on Tuesday. Trevor Story went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI. The Rockies are 47-33 at home this season, while the Nationals are 30-50 on the road.

A bright spot for the Nationals this season has been Juan Soto. He is likely to be in the top three of the NL MVP voting. He’s hitting .318 with 29 home runs and 93 RBIs. Last year Soto became the fifth youngest player to win a batting title, and he could do it again this season. Only one player in history has won multiple batting titles before turning 23: Ty Cobb.

The Nats will send Paolo Espino to the hill. He’s 5-5 with a 4.01 ERA. Peter Lambert gets the nod for the Rockies. This marks his second start of the season. 

How To Watch

September
29
2021

Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
3:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Juan Soto Washington Nationals
MLB

How to Watch Nationals vs. Rockies

1 hour ago
