What channel is Yankees vs. Red Sox on today? TV schedule for AL wild-card game

Two of the biggest rivals in Major League Baseball take the field Tuesday as the Yankees head to Boston to take on the Red Sox in the American League wild-card game.
What channel is Yankees vs. Red Sox in the 2021 AL wild-card game?
Game Date: Oct. 5, 2021
Game Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
The stakes already are high heading into the one-game playoff. Throw in the history and animosity between the storied franchises and you have the recipe for fireworks tonight at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox enter this showdown with a 5-5 record in their last 10 games, including a shocking series loss to the woeful Orioles in the last week of the season.
The Yankees enter the contest with a 7-3 record in their last 10 games, but they dropped two of three to the AL-leading Rays to end the regular season.
The Yankees boast the pitching advantage on paper with ace Gerrit Cole taking the mound for Tuesday's game. Cole has a 16-8 record, a 3.23 ERA, a 1.059 WHIP and a league-leading 5.93 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Boston will start Nathan Eovaldi, who has enjoyed a solid season in his own right, with an 11-9 record, a 3.75 ERA and a 1.190 WHIP.
The rest of the lineups will be just as star-studded, with Boston's Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts going up against New York's Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Gary Sanchez.
The action starts at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.