What channel is Yankees vs. Red Sox on today? TV schedule for AL wild-card game

The biggest rivalry in baseball takes center stage tonight as the Yankees travel to Fenway to face the Red Sox in the AL wild-card game.

What channel is Yankees vs. Red Sox in the 2021 AL wild-card game?

Game Date: Oct. 5, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The stakes already are high heading into the one-game playoff. Throw in the history and animosity between the storied franchises and you have the recipe for fireworks tonight at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox enter this showdown with a 5-5 record in their last 10 games, including a shocking series loss to the woeful Orioles in the last week of the season.

The Yankees enter the contest with a 7-3 record in their last 10 games, but they dropped two of three to the AL-leading Rays to end the regular season.

The Yankees boast the pitching advantage on paper with ace Gerrit Cole taking the mound for Tuesday's game. Cole has a 16-8 record, a 3.23 ERA, a 1.059 WHIP and a league-leading 5.93 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Boston will start Nathan Eovaldi, who has enjoyed a solid season in his own right, with an 11-9 record, a 3.75 ERA and a 1.190 WHIP.

The rest of the lineups will be just as star-studded, with Boston's Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts going up against New York's Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Gary Sanchez.

The action starts at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.