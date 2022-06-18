How to Watch White Sox at Astros

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Astros look to make it four-straight wins against the White Sox on Saturday.

After the Astros trounced the White Sox in game one of a three-game series on Friday night, Houston and Chicago will play game two at Minute Maid Park on Saturday.

The Astros currently have the second-best record in the American League at 40-24. Houston will send ace Justin Verlander to the mound against Chicago’s Johnny Cueto in Saturday’s pitching matchup.

Game Date: June 18, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream White Sox at Astros on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Behind a 10-run sixth inning, the Astros took game one of the series in a 13-3 blowout victory. Michael Brantley led the way for Houston with a grand slam in the ten-run sixth inning for the Astros. Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker also homered for Houston.

The Astros will now send top AL Cy Young award candidate Justin Verlander to the hill on Saturday. Verlander is 8-2 this season with a 1.94 ERA. Verlander has won three-straight starts, including pitching seven shutout innings against the Marlins in his last appearance.

Houston will look to make it four straight wins when it hosts the White Sox on Saturday.

