How to Watch White Sox at Astros

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The White Sox and Astros play the rubber game of their three-game series on Sunday Night Baseball

The White Sox bounced back from a bad 13-3 loss on Friday with a big shutout win on Saturday. 

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: June 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The White Sox were coming off a three-game sweep of the Tigers to begin the week, but they lost the opener of their series in Houston. 

They evened the series on Saturday and are now in position to get a series win against the AL West-leading Astors and head home with a 5-1 record on their road trip.

The Astros, though, will be looking to send the White Sox home with a loss as they try and win for the fourth time in the last five games.

The Astros have a big lead in the AL West right now and are trying to keep that edge over the Rangers with a win on Sunday.

The White Sox, on the other hand, are trying to dig out of their early-season hole as they try and catch the Guardians and Twins in the AL Central standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Jun 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; From left to right, Chicago White Sox left fielder AJ Pollock (18), right fielder Adam Engel (15), center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrate defeating the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
