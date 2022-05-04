How to Watch White Sox at Cubs

The Cubs will look to earn the series split with the White Sox on Wednesday night.

The Cubs struggled again offensively on Tuesday as they scored just one run in their loss to the White Sox.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: May 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

The Cubs have now scored just six runs in their last five games, going 1-4 in that time. It has been a struggle for Chicago since it exploded for 21 runs against the Pirates back on April 23.

The Cubs started the year 6-4 but have now lost 10 of their last 13 to fall to 9-14 on the year.

On Wednesday, they will look to bounce back and get a big win against their crosstown rivals.

The White Sox, though, will be looking to sweep the Cubs and in turn, win their third straight game.

They have been struggling also, but they have now won three of four and have climbed back to 10-13. They are playing much better but are still trying to climb out of the hole they put themselves in by losing eight straight in the middle of April.

Wednesday, they will look to keep it going before heading to Boston for a three-game set with the Red Sox.

