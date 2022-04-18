How to Watch White Sox at Guardians

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The banged up White Sox are still off to a solid start as they visit the Guardians in an American League Central clash on Monday.

The White Sox (6-3) have been shuffling players on and off the injured list almost continuously, but still lead the AL Central in the early going. The Guardians (4-5) didn't get their home slate off to the rousing start they'd hoped for as they start their second series in Cleveland 0-3 at Progressive Field.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians Today:

Game Date: April 18, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago Plus

Live stream the Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chicago has won three straight series, including taking two of three from the Rays at home over the weekend despite a 9-3 loss on Sunday. All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson is hitting .393 so far this season.

The Guardians were swept at home by the Giants, who cruised to an 8-1 victory on Sunday. That came on the heels of a 4-2 road trip to open the season. Cleveland is hitting well with a .273 average and José Ramírez leads the majors with 15 RBIs. 

Monday's matchup features former Cy Young Award winners. Lefty Dallas Keuchel, who won it in 2015, is scheduled for the White Sox. He worked five innings in his first start Wednesday, allowing three runs on six hits with five strikeouts in a 6-4 Chicago victory.

Cleveland counters with 2020 Cy Young winner Shane Bieber, who has allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits in 10 innings over his first two starts. He threw 79 pitches in 5.1 innings at Cincinnati on Tuesday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Oct 10, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) reacts after hitting a one run single against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning in game three of the 2021 ALDS at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
