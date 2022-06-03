How to Watch White Sox at Rays

The White Sox heads down to Tampa Bay on Friday for the first game of a three-game set with the Rays.

The White Sox continue their six-game road trip on Friday when they head to Tampa Bay to play the Rays for the second time this year.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Today:

Game Date: June 3, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

The White Sox took two of three from the Rays in Chicago back in the middle of April and be looking to do it again, this time on the road.

The White Sox have been struggling and looking for any signs of turning it around, but it isn't going to be easy against the Rays this weekend.

Friday, they will send Vince Velasquez to the mound. Velasquez has struggled so far this year going 2-3 with a 5.30 ERA.

The Rays will counter with flamer-thrower Shane McClanahan. McClanahan is in just his second season with the Rays, but he is already making waves as he comes into Friday's start leading the MLB with 81 strikeouts.

McClanahan isn't just striking out people, he is also not giving up any runs either as he currently has a 2.01 ERA.

The Rays have won his last five starts, including a big 4-2 win against the Yankees on Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply.