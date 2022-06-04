How to Watch White Sox at Rays

The White Sox visit Tampa Bay on Saturday for the second game of a three-game set with the Rays

The White Sox continue their six-game road trip on Saturday looking to get a big win against a very good Rays team.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Today:

Game Date: June 4, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago's road trip did not start off well as the White Sox were swept in Toronto by the Blue Jays.

It has continued a tough season for a White Sox team who were thought to be one of the best in the American League and many picked them to make the World Series.

It is still early and they can turn things around, but they want to start winning games soon before the season completely slips away from them.

Saturday they will send Dylan Cease to the mound looking to slow down the Rays. Cease is one of the league leaders in strikeouts this year and he is 4-2 with a 3.69 ERA.

The Rays will counter with Drew Rasmussen who has been a pleasant surprise for them this season.

Rasmussen is 5-2 with a 3.47 ERA and has become a good number two behind Shane McClanahan this season.

