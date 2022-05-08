How to Watch White Sox at Red Sox

The White Sox will hit the road to take on the Red Sox in Boston on Sunday afternoon.

With the 2022 MLB season moving forward quickly already, there will be plenty of good games to watch on Sunday. Right off the bat to start the day, fans will have a great matchup to watch. It will feature the White Sox traveling to Boston to face off against the Red Sox.

How to Watch the Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 11:35 a.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC

Live stream the Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into today's game, the White Sox have gone 13-13 to begin the season. Chicago has the talent to be a contender in the American League, but still needs to put everything together. Last time out, the White Sox ended up beating the Red Sox by a final score of 3-1 to win the first two games of this series.

On the other side of the field, the Red Sox are just 10-18 entering today. Boston has to figure out how to string a few wins together in the very near future to turn things around. After losing the first two games of this series, the Red Sox would love to get some revenge to get back in the win column today.

This should be a very entertaining game for the fans to watch. If you enjoy good baseball, this will be a game for you. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

