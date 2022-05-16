How to Watch White Sox at Royals

White Sox are trying to sort out their rotation entering a five-game series at Kansas City

The White Sox (16-17) face a challenge this week as they play five games in four days against the Royals (12-20). Chicago is without starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (COVID-19 list) and their rotation is in the air for the series in Kansas City.

Game Date: May 16, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago lost three of four at Yankee Stadium over the weekend and is three games behind the Twins in the AL Central. The Royals come in after taking two of three at Colorado, winning the rubber game Sunday on Salvador Perez's go-ahead, two-run single in the top of the ninth. Kansas City had blown a 6-0 lead before winning 8-7.

The Royals are 2-1 against the White Sox this season, winning a three-game series in Chicago in late April. A Tuesday doubleheader includes one of the games rescheduled due to the lockout-delayed start to the season.

The White Sox have not announced a starter for Monday while Kansas City is turning to right-hander Brad Keller. He is 1-3 with a 2.70 ERA and 0.982 WHIP in six starts and 36.2 innings. In his last start at Texas on Tuesday, Keller allowed six runs (five earned) on nine hits in 5.2 innings in a 6-4 loss.

