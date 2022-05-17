The White Sox needed extras to win the series opener and now face a Tuesday split doubleheader with the Royals

The White Sox (17-17) got back to .500 with some extra-innings heroics on Monday night and continue their five-game series against the Royals (12-21) with a split doubleheader on Tuesday. The first game is an afternoon affair at Kauffman Stadium.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 1st Game Today:

Game Date: May 17, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the first game of the Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals doubleheader with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Luis Robert gave Chicago the win on Monday with a two-run homer in the top of the 10th inning after Kansas City tied the game in the eighth on a two-run double by Whit Merrifield and an RBI single from Andrew Benintendi.

Yasmani Grandal gave the White Sox a 3-0 lead with a two-run shot in the fourth.

For the opener of the doubleheader, Chicago has right-hander Dylan Cease scheduled to start. In seven starts, Cease is 3-1 with a 3.55 ERA and 1.105 WHIP in 38 innings and leads the majors with 58 strikeouts. He fanned 11 in four innings in his last start on Thursday against the Yankees, taking a no-decision despite allowing six runs.

The Royals are likely to give the ball to rookie Jonathan Heasley. The right-hander made his first start of the season at Texas on Thursday and took the loss, allowing a run on four hits and four walks in 3.1 innings.

The nightcap of the doubleheader will be a night game.

Regional restrictions may apply.