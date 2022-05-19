How to Watch White Sox at Royals

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In the final contest of a five-game series, the Royals will once again host the White Sox on Thursday.

In a long five-game series between the Royals and White Sox, both teams have won two contests each. As such, today’s game will determine the winner of the series.

Who will take home the series crown?

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals Today:

Game Date: May 19, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Live Stream: You can stream Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chicago is second in the American League Central with a record of 18-19. The White Sox haven’t looked particularly great in this series and could use a win today against a division opponent.

Tim Anderson has been dominant for the White Sox, already posting 42 hits on the season. Even outside of him, Chicago’s bats have been solid across the board thus far in the season.

The Royals haven’t had the greatest start to the season, sitting near the bottom of the AL Central. However, they’ve beaten Chicago in two straight games and will look to build upon those victories tonight.

Kansas City has really struggled on the mound this season and needs better production out of the pitching unit. If the Royals are going to turn their season around, it’ll likely start there.

The White Sox have the talent to make the postseason and have shown flashes of being really good this season. It’ll come down to consistency and staying healthy down the stretch.

Regional restrictions may apply.

