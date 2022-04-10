How to Watch White Sox at Tigers

The rubber match of the seasons opening series features the Tigers hosting the White Sox.

Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson makes his 2022 debut after a two-game suspension today at Comerica Park as the White Sox Detroit in the series finale. Anderson received a suspension for making contact with an umpire last season and is poised to face the Tigers, a team he hit .389 against a season ago.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers:

Match Date: April 10, 2022

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Michael Kopech will take the mound for the White Sox in his first start of the season. In 2021, Kopech made four starts in addition to 40 relief appearances compiling a 4-3 record with a 3.50 ERA. In his best start a year ago, Kopech threw five innings of four-hit ball allowing only one run in an 8-4 home win over the Texas Rangers in which he struck out ten batters.

The Tigers will give 25-year-old Tarik Skubal the start today who posted a 1.32 ERA over four starts in Spring Training. Skubal started 29 games last season finishing with an 8-12 record and an ERA of 4.34 over 31 appearances and surrendered 35 home runs, tied for third-most in all of baseball.

White Sox first baseman José Abreu and shortstop Tim Anderson have to be excited to see Skubal on the mound for the Tigers as the duo is hitting a combined .455 against the young lefty including one home run and five RBIs over their careers.

Yesterday Chicago jumped on Casey Mize early, scoring two runs on an Eloy Jiménez two-out single in the first inning before Yasmani Grandal cranked a two-run homer expanding the lead to 4-0 and chasing Mize from the game after surrendering seven hits in five-plus innings of work.

Today’s game is the third of 19 between the clubs this season. Chicago won 12-of-19 against Detroit last season and has not lost a season series to the Tigers since 2018.

