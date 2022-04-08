How to Watch White Sox at Tigers

The White Sox start their 2022 season on Friday with a trip to their AL Central rival Tigers

The White Sox open up the 2022 season as the team to beat in the AL Central. Chicago ran away with the division last year and is looking to win its second straight title this year.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers:

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox once again look like a contender in a loaded AL and is trying to build off their season last year where they were beaten by the Astros in the ALDS.

Chicago should once again score a lot of runs and are going to rely on their pitching to be even better.

First up in the White Sox defense of the AL Central is a Tigers team that is trying to make a leap in the standings.

The Tigers were very good at times last year, but really lacked consistency and is hoping to get over the hump this year.

Detroit made a splash by signing flashy free agent Javier Baez and the Tigers hope he can help spark the offense and provide a steadying force in the infield.

The first series of the year isn't a must-win but the Tigers are looking to send an early message to the White Sox that they are going to compete in the AL Central.

