How to Watch White Sox at Tigers

The Tigers look to win their second straight game against the White Sox when the two teams battle on Saturday afternoon

The Tigers shocked the White Sox on Friday afternoon when it came back from a 3-1 deficit with two runs in the eighth and then came back again in the bottom of the ninth to get the win.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Detroit did most of their damage against new White Sox closer Liam Hendriks. Miguel Cabrera hit a two-run single with two out in the eighth to tie the game at three. Then Eric Haase hit a home run to tie the game at four in the ninth and a two-out triple by newly acquired Austin Meadows was followed by a deep single for Javier Baez (after a review) to give the Tigers the opening day win.

It was a huge win for the new-look Tigers and showed that they, at least for right now, are ready to compete with the White Sox in the AL Central.

Saturday they will look to do it again when they send Casey Mize to the mound for the second game of a three-game set.

The White Sox, though, will be looking to bounce back when they counter with righty Dylan Cease.

Cease was very good last year, going 13-7 with a 3.91 ERA and the White Sox are looking to get the same production out of him this year.

Regional restrictions may apply.