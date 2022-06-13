How to Watch White Sox at Tigers

The White Sox look to snap a two-game losing streak when they head to Detroit to take on the Tigers on Monday

The White Sox hit the road for a six-game trip starting on Monday and are looking to snap out of their most recent funk.

Game Date: June 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

They are fresh off a six-game home stand in which they lost four games, the last two of which came in extra innings to the Rangers.

The grumblings are getting louder from the fans about the uneven play of the White Sox this year as many expected them to compete for the AL Pennant and instead they are under .500.

Monday they will look to get back in the win column when they send Lance Lynn to the mound. This will be Lynn's first start of the year after coming off the IL this week.

The Tigers will counter with Rony Garcia as they try and win their fourth game in the last six.

The Tigers lost two of three against the Blue Jays over the weekend but had swept the Pirates earlier in the week.

It has been a tough year for the Tigers, but they are starting to play better and are just three and a half games back of the White Sox in the standings.

