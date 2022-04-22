How to Watch White Sox at Twins

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Chicago White Sox look to bounce back from a series sweep when they travel to Minnesota to take on the Twins.

The Twins are looking for a shot in the arm after two weeks of the regular season. But the recent narrative isn't so much different for the White Sox, losers of three straight. Chicago is only one game behind Cleveland though so look for them to gain momentum in this series for a division that most experts favor them to win by the end of the season for the second straight season. 

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The White Sox are coming off a three-game sweep against the Guardians. After dropping their first game 11-1 against Cleveland, the White Sox hunkered down and only gave up two runs in the follow up. Unfortunately for Sox fans they could only muster one RBI in response from shortstop Danny Mendick. 

José Ramírez was their kryptonite in both games as he hit a grand slam in the first game and then hit an RBI double in the second game. Josh Naylor had two RBIs for Cleveland to help complete the sweep. This is after Naylor broke his ankle last year to end his season. Michael Kopech will be tasked with rebounding Chicago but there is a good chance of that happening as the righty has a 1.00 ERA in nine innings pitched. Look for the Southsiders to gain revenge on another divisional foe here tonight.

The Twins will look to rebound from back-to-back series losses against the Red Sox and the Royals. The good news is that they they are coming off a win against Kansas City in a 1-0 brilliant pitching gem. Pitcher Joe Ryan saved them from the sweep with a brilliant two-hit, six inning performance. The'll need a similar outing from Bailey Ober who has a 3.27 ERA to help chip away in this AL Central divisional lead. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

