How to Watch White Sox at Twins

The White Sox and Twins are set to square off in Minnesota on Saturday in MLB action.

With the 2022 MLB season already moving forward extremely fast, fans have gotten to watch some great baseball. However, there are plenty of great matchups to watch on Saturday throughout the league. One of those games will feature an AL Central matchup between the White Sox and Twins in Minnesota.

How to Watch the Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. EST

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of today's game, the White Sox have gone 6-7 to open up the season. Chicago has not been as good as many expected, but there is plenty of time to turn things around. In game one of this series, the White Sox lost by a final score of 2-1 and will look for some revenge today.

On the other side of this game, the Twins hold a 6-8 record. Just like the White Sox, the Twins need to find a way to put a few wins together to get back to a positive record. After winning game one of the series, Minnesota will look to guarantee a series win with a victory today.

Both of these teams are talented and have a chance to win the AL Central. However, the wins need to start coming now. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.