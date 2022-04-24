How to Watch White Sox at Twins

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The White Sox look to snap a six-game losing streak on Sunday when it take on the Twins in Minnesota.

The White Sox dropped their sixth straight game on Saturday when they lost to the Twins 9-2.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins Today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins on fuboTV:

Chicago is coming off being swept by the Guardians in three games and has now lost the first two in Minnesota.

The White Sox had gotten off to a great start to the year winning six of their first eight, but have been slumping since and are now just 6-8 on the season and in need of a win.

Sunday, they turn to Lucas Giolito to get them out of their losing streak. Giolito has just one start on the year and went just four innings against the Tigers last Friday. He didn't give up a run and stuck out six in that start.

The Twins will counter with Chris Archer who will be making his third start this year. Archer has pitched well giving up just two runs in 8.1 combined innings, but Minnesota has lost both of his starts.

The Twins hope they can reverse that trend on Sunday as it goes for a three-game sweep of the White Sox.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
