How to Watch White Sox at Yankees

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The White Sox continue their road trip on Saturday in the middle game of their three-game series against the Yankees

The White Sox will look to slow down the high-powered Yankees offense in the second game of a three-game series.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees Today:

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MLB Network (Canada)

Live stream Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Saturday the White Sox will send Dallas Kuechel to the mound for his second straight start against the Yankees.

Kuechel had one of his best outings of the year last Saturday against New York as he went five innings giving up no runs and just four hits in the White Sox 3-2 win.

The Yankees will counter with Nestor Cortes. Cortes has been great for the pinstripes this year going 2-1 with a sparkling 1.35 ERA. He leads the league in that category and has been a pleasant surprise for the Yankees this year.

Last time out he went eight innings giving up just a single run in the Yankees 5-1 win over the White Sox. It was the fourth time the Yankees had won this year when he started.

If the Yankees can get another good outing from their surprise ace, they should be in great shape to get another win against the White Sox.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
21
2022

Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network (Canada)
Time
1:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 11, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) hugs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) after hitting a three run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
