How to Watch White Sox at Yankees

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sunday Night Baseball will have a very different backdrop as the Yankees and White Sox play the final game of this series.

The first game of this series was delayed due to weather and will be made up in the first game of a doubleheader today. The Yankees won yesterday 7-5 against the White Sox, but all of that is a distant backdrop to the main storyline heading into Sunday Night. Sox shortstop Tim Anderson accused Josh Donaldson of making a racist remark toward him when the Yankees third baseman called him Jackie Robinson. 

Game Date: May 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN

The context of this stems back to when the Yankees played the White Sox earlier this month in Chicago. Donaldson made a hard tag on Anderson, and the star shortstop pushed back resulting in the benches clearing. In the game yesterday, Donaldson said he made the remark to defuse any tension there might have been between the two players. Anderson referenced the immortal Jackie Robinson in an interview in 2019. He said that he felt like the modern-day Robinson because he felt like he needed to change the game. 

Donaldson once again called Anderson "Jackie" later in the game. Catcher Yasmani Grandal started yelling at Donaldson when he came up to bat in the fifth to stand up for his teammate. The benches cleared once again. After the commotion settled, Donaldson struck out swinging.  MLB is investigating the matter, but this will hang heavy over this series and over this season. 

