White Sox vs. Guardians Stream: Watch online, TV channel

After Monday's series opener was washed out by rain, the White Sox and Guardians try it again on Tuesday.

Wintry weather wiped out the Monday opener of a scheduled four-game series between the White Sox and Guardians. The teams will give it another shot Tuesday evening in Cleveland in the season's first meeting between the longtime AL Central rivals.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians Today:

Game Date: April 19, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

The Guardians announced Monday that the postponed game would be made up as part of a split doubleheader in Cleveland on July 12.

Cleveland remains winless at home under its new name after the Giants swept the Guardians over the weekend.

The White Sox come in taking two of three in Chicago from the Rays and have three consecutive series wins. The defending division champions are the only team in the AL Central with a record better than .500.

Lefty Dallas Keuchel, who won the Cy Young Award in 2015, is scheduled to pitch for the White Sox. He worked five innings in his first start Wednesday, allowing three runs on six hits with five strikeouts in a 6-4 Chicago victory.

Cy Young award winner Shane Bieber will take the mound against the White Sox. He threw 79 pitches in 5.1 innings at Cincinnati on April 12.

