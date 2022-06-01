White Sox vs. Blue Jays stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red-hot Blue Jays take their six-game winning streak into a Wednesday night matchup with White Sox.

The Blue Jays (28-20) jumped into the No. 2 spot in the AL East with a 6-5 win over the White Sox (23-24) on Tuesday night. Toronto has won six games in a row to close to within five and a half games of the division-leading Yankees and play the second game of a three-game set against Chicago at Rogers Center on Wednesday.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Today:

Game Date: June 1, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays game on fuboTV: Get access now!

Alejandro Kirk homered twice on Tuesday, a pair of two-run shots, after hitting just one long ball previously. Kirk's second homer of the game in the fifth inning capped a four-run uprising after the White Sox had tied the game in the top of the frame. Teoscar Hernández gave Toronto the lead earlier in the inning with a two-run double.

The White Sox have right-hander Michael Kopech scheduled on Wednesday. This season he's made eight starts and has a 1.29 ERA and 0.857 WHIP in 42 innings. Kopech has allowed only 17 hits while walking 19 and is 1-1. He last started on May 22, getting the win with seven shutout innings in a victory against the Yankees.

Left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is on tap to start for Toronto on Wednesday. The 35-year-old is 2-0 in five starts with a 5.48 ERA and 1.348 WHIP in 23 innings. In his last start on Thursday, he picked up his second straight win, beating the Angels after allowing two runs on six hits in five innings.

Since returning from a nearly month-long stint on the IL with an elbow injury, Ryu has allowed only three runs in 15.2 innings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

