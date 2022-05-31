White Sox at Blue Jays stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The injury-riddled White Sox head to Toronto without their star shortstop for a series with the Blue Jays.

The White Sox (23-23) split two games at home last weekend with the Cubs and now head to Toronto to face the Blue Jays (27-20), who have won five straight and return home after a 5-1 road trip.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Today:

Game Date: May 31, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays game on fuboTV: Get access now!

The White Sox lost shortstop Tim Anderson to a groin injury on Sunday and made several roster moves before their trip to Canada. Right-handers Dylan Cease and Kendall Graveman went on the restricted list and right-hander Kyle Crick was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.

Jake Burger hit a walk-off single in the 12th inning Sunday to lift the White Sox past the Cubs.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drove in five runs Sunday at Anaheim as Toronto completed a four-game sweep of the Angels with an 11-10 win. The Blue Jays have scored 35 runs during their five-game winning streak after struggling at the plate much of the season.

Lucas Giolito (3-1) is scheduled to start for Chicago. The right-hander has a 2.63 ERA and 1.274 WHIP in 37.2 innings with 51 strikeouts. He got the win against the Red Sox on Wednesday, working six innings and allowing a run on five hits.

Toronto has right-hander Kevin Gausman scheduled. He is 4-3 with a 2.25 ERA and 1.036 WHIP in 56 innings and leads the majors with 0.8 walks per nine innings. In a win at St. Louis on May 24, Gausman pitched six scoreless innings, striking out eight and allowing four hits.

Regional restrictions may apply.

