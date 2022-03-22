Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Chicago White Sox vs Milwaukee Brewers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The White Sox play the Brewers for the only time this spring on Tuesday afternoon in a preseason game.

The White Sox play the first of two games away from their spring training site on Tuesday when they travel to take on the Brewers.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs Milwaukee Brewers:

Game Date: March 22, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

They will travel to the Rangers' field on Wednesday before coming back home to play the Giants on Thursday.

It has been a good start to the spring as they won three of their first four games heading into Monday's game.

Tuesday they will look to get another win against a Brewers team that hasn't lost a game yet.

Milwaukee opened the spring with a tie against the Dodgers but then beat both the Rangers and Padres over the weekend.

It has been a good start for the reigning NL Central champs as they once again look to make the playoffs this year.

Both of these teams have high expectations for the 2022 season after winning division titles, but failing to make a real splash in the playoffs.

Tune in to NBC Sports Chicago at 4:10 p.m. ET to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

BREWERS
MLB

By Adam Childs48 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
