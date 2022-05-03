White Sox vs. Cubs Stream: Watch online, TV channel

The White Sox will head across town for the first game of the Crosstown Classic against the rival Cubs on Tuesday.

The White Sox and Cubs meet up for the first time on Tuesday in the first game of a quick two-game series.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: May 3, 2022

Game Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The White Sox make the short trip to Wrigley Field looking to win their second straight game after they shut out the Angels 3-0 on Monday.

The win was just their third in the last 13 games and improved their record to 9-13. It has not been the start to the season that the White Sox were hoping for, but Tuesday, they will look to make it a little better by knocking off their crosstown rivals.

The Cubs will be looking to win their second straight game after beating the Brewers 2-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak and improved their record to 9-13.

Chicago has had a tough time scoring as they have scored just 15 runs in its last seven games since scoring a season-high 21 against the Pirates.

They will need to be better offensively if they want to beat the White Sox on Tuesday.

Regional restrictions may apply.