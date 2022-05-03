White Sox vs. Cubs Stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The White Sox and Cubs meet up for the first time on Tuesday in the first game of a quick two-game series.
How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs Today:
Game Date: May 3, 2022
Game Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago
The White Sox make the short trip to Wrigley Field looking to win their second straight game after they shut out the Angels 3-0 on Monday.
The win was just their third in the last 13 games and improved their record to 9-13. It has not been the start to the season that the White Sox were hoping for, but Tuesday, they will look to make it a little better by knocking off their crosstown rivals.
The Cubs will be looking to win their second straight game after beating the Brewers 2-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak and improved their record to 9-13.
Chicago has had a tough time scoring as they have scored just 15 runs in its last seven games since scoring a season-high 21 against the Pirates.
They will need to be better offensively if they want to beat the White Sox on Tuesday.
Regional restrictions may apply.