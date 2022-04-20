How to Watch White Sox at Guardians

Jimmy Lambert and the White Sox will take the field against Triston McKenzie and the Guardians on Wednesday night.

Early in the season, the White Sox find themselves on top of the AL Central and a half-game lead on the Astros and Blue Jays for the American League top spot.

They were supposed to go straight into this series with the Guardians but had the first game postponed yesterday giving them a one-day break, their first break since April 11.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians today:

Game Date: April 20, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago Plus

Chicago is looking to bounce back from 9-3 loss that it suffered against the Rays on Sunday. Tampa Bay took an early 4-0 lead in the first inning and never really looked back, never trailing in the game.

Jimmy Lambert will take the mound for Chicago today. He has one loss under his belt this season with a 6.00 ERA.

The Guardians are the No. 2 team in the AL Central behind Chicago. However, there is a two-game gap already between the two as they find themselves under .500 at 4-5.

Cleveland is also in the process of trying to bounce back up after getting swept by the Giants from last Friday to Sunday in three straight by a combined score of 16-4.

Triston McKenzie will take the mound for Cleveland in this match. He doesn't have a win recorded yet, but he does have 7.0 innings pitched with only a 2.57 ERA and 7 Ks.

