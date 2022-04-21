White Sox vs. Guardians: Watch online, TV channel

Dylan Cease of the White Sox will take the mound against Zach Plesac and the Guardians Thursday.

After two postponements on Monday and Tuesday, the White Sox and Guardians played a doubleheader yesterday. Chicago was 6-3 leading into that doubleheader, finally getting this series underway in Cleveland.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians today:

Game Date: April 21, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial.

Dylan Cease will take the mound for Chicago; he is 2-0 this season with a very low 1.69 ERA. The Guardians struggled up until this series, and they were 4-5 heading into the rescheduled doubleheader, which is not where they wanted to start the year.

Cleveland somehow ranks No. 2 in batting average in the MLB at .276 and No. 12 in runs scored with only 49 on the season. Cleveland is getting players on base but not getting them around to home. The club averages the third-most players left on base per game at 16.78, behind only the Yankees and the Orioles.

Zach Plesac will take the mound for Cleveland. He is 0-1 this season with 11 innings pitched and seven strikeouts, recording a 1.64 ERA.

