How to Watch White Sox at Rays

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The White Sox look to get a win in the finale of their three-game series with the Rays on Sunday.

The White Sox have been struggling lately and are trying to get a win in the final game of their six-game road trip.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Today:

Game Date: June 5, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

The season has not gone like the White Sox have hoped for so far and the last week continued to see them have a tough time getting wins.

Sunday, they will send Lucas Giolito to the mound looking to pick up a huge win against the Rays. Giolito has been good this year going 3-2 with a 3.61 ERA.

The Rays will counter with Ryan Yarborough looking to finish off a series win against the White Sox.

Yarborough has pitched well over his last five starts, giving up just seven total runs during that time, but the Rays have lost all five of those games.

Sunday, they will look to snap that streak and get back in the win column before they welcome the Cardinals to town for a three-game series starting on Tuesday.

The Rays have been playing well and are trying to avenge an earlier series loss to the White Sox with a win on Sunday.

