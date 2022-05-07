How to Watch White Sox at Red Sox

The White Sox will hit the road to take on the Red Sox in Boston on Saturday afternoon.

With the 2022 MLB season moving forward quickly, fans have had plenty of great games to watch. On Saturday, there will be more of the same. One particular intriguing matchup to keep an eye on will feature the White Sox traveling to Boston to take on the Red Sox.

How to Watch the Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NESN 4K

Ahead of today's game, the White Sox have started off the season with a 12-13 record. Chicago hasn't had quite the start it was wanting, but there is plenty of time to get things going. In game one of this series, the White Sox ended up taking the win by a final score of 4-2.

On the other side of this game, the Red Sox have started off the year slow as well. Boston is just 10-17 entering today and needs to figure out how to string a few wins together. After losing yesterday, the Red Sox will be focused on getting some revenge against Chicago.

This should be a very entertaining game for the fans to watch. Both of these teams need to get rolling soon and are hungry for a win. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the victory today.

