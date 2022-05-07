Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The White Sox will hit the road to take on the Red Sox in Boston on Saturday afternoon.

With the 2022 MLB season moving forward quickly, fans have had plenty of great games to watch. On Saturday, there will be more of the same. One particular intriguing matchup to keep an eye on will feature the White Sox traveling to Boston to take on the Red Sox.

How to Watch the Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NESN 4K

Live stream the Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of today's game, the White Sox have started off the season with a 12-13 record. Chicago hasn't had quite the start it was wanting, but there is plenty of time to get things going. In game one of this series, the White Sox ended up taking the win by a final score of 4-2.

On the other side of this game, the Red Sox have started off the year slow as well. Boston is just 10-17 entering today and needs to figure out how to string a few wins together. After losing yesterday, the Red Sox will be focused on getting some revenge against Chicago.

This should be a very entertaining game for the fans to watch. Both of these teams need to get rolling soon and are hungry for a win. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the victory today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN 4K
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18219356
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Red Sox

By Evan Masseyjust now
May 4, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrate the win against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tigers at Astros

By Evan Masseyjust now
BUFFALO
entertainment

Buffalo Keepers Special Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childsjust now
Football
American 7s Football League

How to Watch Orlando Ghosts at Tampa A-Team

By Matthew Beighlejust now
FORMULA 1
Formula 1

How to Watch Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, Qualifying

By Phil Watson5 minutes ago
May 3, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) battles for a loose ball with Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Celtics at Bucks Game 3

By Rafael Urbina30 minutes ago
USATSI_18183105
MLS

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami CF

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
ARKANSAS SOFTBALL
College Softball

How to Watch Arkansas at Texas A&M in College Softball

By Matthew Beighle30 minutes ago
imago1007582124h
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy