White Sox vs. Royals stream: Watch online, TV channel

After a win in extras in the series opener, the White Sox look to establish an early lead in their five-game series against the Royals.

The White Sox were supposed to run away with the AL Central once again this year and instead, they just got back to .500 with an extra-inning win over their division rival, the Kansas City Royals, yesterday. The good news for White Sox fans is that they are only three games back of the division-leading Minnesota Twins. The Twins finished last in the Central last year, so their additions in the offseason are affecting the rest of the division.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals Online:

Game Date: May 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

You can stream the Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The White Sox got a brilliant start with their new acquisition of Johnny Cueto in the first game of this series. Things were looking good for Cueto to get the win for Chicago until the Royals scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game. Luis Robert hit a two-run bomb in the 10th to bail the Sox out.

Chicago has not announced who it will start for the second game. The White Sox should have the advantage, as the Royals will start Brady Singer, who hasn't pitched much this season. Singer has a 6.35 ERA in 5.2 innings pitched.

