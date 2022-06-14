White Sox vs. Tigers stream: Watch online, TV channel

The White Sox look to take the first two games against the Tigers in Detroit this evening.

After the White Sox won game one at Comerica Park on Monday, Chicago and Detroit will play game two of a three-game set, with the Tigers looking to avoid a third-straight loss on Tuesday.

Chicago sends starter Dylan Cease to the mound against Detroit’s Drew Hutchinson. The White Sox have won three road games in a row, with a 3-1 record against the Tigers this season. Chicago and Detroit sit in the middle of the pack in the AL Central as the third and fourth-place teams, respectively.

How to Watch White Sox at Tigers Today

Game Date: June 14, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream White Sox at Tigers on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

In Chicago’s 9-5 win over Detroit on Monday night, slugger Jose Abreu hit a pair of two-run homers to power the White Sox offense past the Tigers in a high-scoring affair. Abreu started the scoring with a towering home run in the first inning, then hit a line-drive homer in the ninth to give the White Sox a four-run cushion.

On Tuesday night, the White Sox and Tigers continue their three-game series at Comerica Park in Detroit.

Regional restrictions may apply.

.