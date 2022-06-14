White Sox vs. Tigers stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
After the White Sox won game one at Comerica Park on Monday, Chicago and Detroit will play game two of a three-game set, with the Tigers looking to avoid a third-straight loss on Tuesday.
Chicago sends starter Dylan Cease to the mound against Detroit’s Drew Hutchinson. The White Sox have won three road games in a row, with a 3-1 record against the Tigers this season. Chicago and Detroit sit in the middle of the pack in the AL Central as the third and fourth-place teams, respectively.
How to Watch White Sox at Tigers Today
Game Date: June 14, 2022
Game Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Live stream White Sox at Tigers on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
In Chicago’s 9-5 win over Detroit on Monday night, slugger Jose Abreu hit a pair of two-run homers to power the White Sox offense past the Tigers in a high-scoring affair. Abreu started the scoring with a towering home run in the first inning, then hit a line-drive homer in the ninth to give the White Sox a four-run cushion.
On Tuesday night, the White Sox and Tigers continue their three-game series at Comerica Park in Detroit.
Regional restrictions may apply.
.