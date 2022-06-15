How to Watch White Sox at Tigers

The White Sox look for the series sweep in the final game of this series against the Tigers on Wednesday.

Every time Dylan Cease sees the Tigers on the schedule, he must get excited. Cease got the start in game two yesterday against Detroit and improved his all-time record against the club to 10-0. He remains undefeated against Detroit. The Southsiders have already won this series with a chance to sweep today.

Cease pitched well once again yesterday, going five innings and giving up no earned runs with eight strikeouts. After losing the season opener against Detroit, Chicago has now won four straight against the Tigers after the White Sox won game two 5-1. The Tigers scored the first run of the game on a throwing error by Cease but he settled down and Detroit didn't score again.

Chicago will go for the sweep today starting Vince Velasquez who is 2-3 with a 5.30 ERA. Detroit has a good chance getting back in this series by starting righty Alex Faedo. He's 1-2 but has a very good 2.92 ERA.

