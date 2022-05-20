How to Watch White Sox at Yankees

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The White Sox and Yankees meet for the first of two series in a one-week span, the first starting today in New York City.

Get your popcorn ready because this is going to be one of the most entertaining series of the entire weekend. The Yankees are the best team in baseball this season and it's not even really all that close. The White Sox, meanwhile, got back to .500 after their previous series against the Royals. They now sit just three games back of the AL Central-leading Twins. A statement series in New York would help them get back closer to the top of the division where many predicted them before the season began. 

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees:

Game Date: May 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The White Sox beat the the Royals in the final game of their five-game series. After beating Kansas City in the first two games, the White Sox had dropped the next two setting up a rubber match in the fifth game. That's where the Sox shined to win the series. Chicago won off the bat of Luis Robert who is on fire lately. He homered and drove in four to give the White Sox the 7-4 win and the series victory. 

The Yankees, meanwhile, lost their rubber match to the Orioles in their previous series. It was a phenomenal game where the O's and Yankees were tied in the ninth at Camden Yards before Anthony Santander stepped in and hit a three-run bomb in the bottom of the ninth to walk it off. Luckily for Yankees fans, New York won the three games against the Orioles before that. 

These two just played just last week on the Southside. The Yankees won that four-game series convincingly as well, taking three games. Now, they're headed to the Bronx where they will once again be favored in each game. That will certainly be the case in the first game as lefty Nestor Cortes will go for the Yankees. He has a 2-1 record with a 1.35 ERA. Chicago will counter with the crafty veteran Dallas Keuchel who is 2-3 on the season and looking to improve on his 5.54 ERA. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
20
2022

Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18303775
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Yankees

By Ben Macaluso14 seconds ago
Red Sox
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Red Sox

By Ben Macaluso14 seconds ago
May 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) and Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrate at home plate after Hoskins hit a grand slam against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Dodgers at Phillies

By Ben Macaluso14 seconds ago
DeWanna Bonner Sun WNBA
WNBA

How to Watch Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun

By Kristofer Habbas14 seconds ago
USATSI_9349985 (1)
College Baseball

How to Watch Notre Dame at Miami in College Baseball

By Christine Brown14 seconds ago
ARIZONA STATE BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Arizona State at Washington State in College Baseball

By Phil Watson14 seconds ago
imago1011979039h (1)
College Baseball

How to Watch Arizona at Oregon in College Baseball

By Phil Watson14 seconds ago
cornhole
cornhole

How to Watch 2022 American Cornhole League Pro Shootout #1

By Ben Macaluso30 minutes ago
LAS. VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY XFINITY
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series SRS Distribution 250, Qualifying

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy