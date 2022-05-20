How to Watch White Sox at Yankees

The White Sox and Yankees meet for the first of two series in a one-week span, the first starting today in New York City.

Get your popcorn ready because this is going to be one of the most entertaining series of the entire weekend. The Yankees are the best team in baseball this season and it's not even really all that close. The White Sox, meanwhile, got back to .500 after their previous series against the Royals. They now sit just three games back of the AL Central-leading Twins. A statement series in New York would help them get back closer to the top of the division where many predicted them before the season began.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees:

Game Date: May 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The White Sox beat the the Royals in the final game of their five-game series. After beating Kansas City in the first two games, the White Sox had dropped the next two setting up a rubber match in the fifth game. That's where the Sox shined to win the series. Chicago won off the bat of Luis Robert who is on fire lately. He homered and drove in four to give the White Sox the 7-4 win and the series victory.

The Yankees, meanwhile, lost their rubber match to the Orioles in their previous series. It was a phenomenal game where the O's and Yankees were tied in the ninth at Camden Yards before Anthony Santander stepped in and hit a three-run bomb in the bottom of the ninth to walk it off. Luckily for Yankees fans, New York won the three games against the Orioles before that.

These two just played just last week on the Southside. The Yankees won that four-game series convincingly as well, taking three games. Now, they're headed to the Bronx where they will once again be favored in each game. That will certainly be the case in the first game as lefty Nestor Cortes will go for the Yankees. He has a 2-1 record with a 1.35 ERA. Chicago will counter with the crafty veteran Dallas Keuchel who is 2-3 on the season and looking to improve on his 5.54 ERA.

