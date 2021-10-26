    • October 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch World Series Game 1: Atlanta Braves at Houston Astros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Braves make their first World Series appearance since 1999 while the Astros look to rewrite the narrative of their championship-winning ways.
    Author:

    Astros manager Dusty Baker is going for his first World Series ring playing against the organization that gave him his start as a big leaguer when he was 19 years old. His quest for a title kicks off with Game 1 on Tuesday against the Braves.

    How to Watch Atlanta Braves at Houston Astros:

    Date: Oct. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox

    Live stream Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    If the Astros win this series, Baker, 72, will be the second-oldest manager to ever win the championship. Jack McKeon was also 72 when he won a title with the Marlins in 2003, but he was about 200 days older.

    Baker is the only person ever to lead five teams a division title. He has won both the NLCS with the Giants and the ALCS with the Astros.

    Atlanta manager Brian Snitker has led the Braves to their first World Series appearance since 1999. He will be squaring off against his son Troy Snitker, one of Houston's hitting coaches.

    The Braves did not play a game with a record over .500 until their 111th game of the season. No World Series team has ever gone that long without a winning record.

    The Astros will make their third World Series appearance in five years when they face the Braves, but this will be the first one since news of their cheating scandal broke at the end of 2019. 

    In Game 1, the Astros will be starting Framber Valdez, who was a revelation in Game 5 against the Boston Red Sox. He only gave up three hits and one run in eight innings in a 9–1 victory that swung the tide of the series.

    The Braves will ride the momentum of their young bats, led by NLCS MVP Eddie Rosario. He tied a postseason series record with 14 hits in the series. They also can rely on the rock of their organization in Freddie Freeman.

    Atlanta will be starting another veteran on the mound in Charlie Morton. He pitched in last year's World Series for the Bay Rays.

    Both teams won their championship series in six games. Who will strike first in the 2021 World Series? 

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

