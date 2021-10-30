How to Watch World Series Game 4: Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves

On a cold and rainy Friday night, the Braves froze the hot Astros bats in a two-hit shutout performance. Can Atlanta's pitchers repeat that performance in Game 4?

Regardless of who you are rooting for in this World Series, Game 3 was great theater.

That is because the MLB and the Braves let the legacy of Henry Aaron reign supreme. The Braves legend is arguably the greatest to ever play the sport, and you couldn't watch the previous game without noticing his legacy. First, his No. 44 was displayed prominently in centerfield.

Aaron was Astros manager Dusty Baker's mentor when he signed with the club when he was 19. Aaron gave Braves head coach Brian Snitker a chance to be a coach after his minor league career ended. This World Series would not be possible without Aaron.

The game wasn't bad, either. On a cold and rainy night, the Braves froze the hot Astros bats in a two-hit shutout performance. Atlanta's rookie starter Ian Anderson and the bullpen took a no-hitter into the eighth inning. In a series that was pretty lopsided in the first two games, this third game was a nail-bitter all the way through.

Astros starter Luis García pitched great, but he gave up one run in 3.2 innings which proved to be enough. The first two rookies to start against one another in a World Series since 2006 lived up to the hype. Anderson became the first rookie with five no-hit innings in a World Series game since 1912.

It feels like anything can happen in this series, and it is very evenly matched. The Astros are primed to bounce back as they are starting future Hall-of-Famer Zack Greinke. He has only pitched 2.2 innings in these playoffs, though. If his past appearances are any indication, Greinke will serve as an opener of sorts.

The Braves will try to jump out to a commanding 3-1 lead and counter with an opener of their own, as the club will be going with a bullpen outing for Game 4. Though a starting pitcher hasn't been announced for Atlanta, either Drew Smyly or Jesse Chavez could be the likeliest options to start the game on the mound.

