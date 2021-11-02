How to Watch World Series Game 6: Atlanta Braves at Houston Astros

The Astros look to push this World Series to seven games while the Braves try win their first title since 1995 in Game 6 tonight.

The baseball season continues into November as the Astros extended the World Series with a win over the Braves in Sunday's Game 5.

Atlanta carries a 3–2 lead back to Houston and will look to wrap up the title in Tuesday's Game 6, while Houston will look to pull off an improbably comeback. Just eight teams have forced a Game 7 after trailing 3–1 in a World Series.

How to Watch Atlanta Braves at Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: Nov. 2, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Last season against the Rays, the Astros trailed 3–0 in the ALCS before forcing a Game 7, though they lost the series. Six teams have won a Game 7 in the World Series after trailing 3–1, the most recent being the 2016 Cubs, who beat Cleveland.

The Braves hit a grand slam in the bottom of the first inning of Game 5, and the odds looked long for Houston. But Houston scored in six of nine innings in a 9–5 win Sunday. The Astros' core four of Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman and Yuli Gurriel all stepped up after struggling for much of the World Series.

If Astros designated hitter Yordan Álvarez can get back to the hot bat that he had before the World Series, the Astros will have a shot to push this series to Game 7.

Max Fried will start on the mound for the Braves in Game 6. In Game 2, the Astros glided to an easy victory after Fried gave up six runs in five innings.

The Astros will start rookie Luis Garcia on short rest. He gave up just one run in 3.2 innings in Game 3, but the Braves pitched even better, carrying a combined no-hitter into the eighth inning.

Will Fried help Atlanta close out the series or can Garcia help the Astros force a Game 7?

