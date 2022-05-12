How to Watch Yankees at White Sox

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Luis Gil and the MLB-leading Yankees will take on Dylan Cease and the White Sox on Thursday.

The Yankees are currently the best team in the MLB. They are one-and-a-half games ahead of the Angels in the American League and half of one game in front of the National League-leading Dodgers and Mets.

How to Watch New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: May 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The team's pitching has been on fire. They rank No. 2 in the MLB in ERA and No. 5 in WHIP with a team ERA of 2.59 and a WHIP of 1.12.

Luis Gil will take the mound for New York. He has yet to make an appearance for the team this season. He will face off against Chicago's Dylan Cease. Cease is 3-1 with a 2.38 ERA this year.

The White Sox are the No. 2 team in the AL Central with a 15-14 record. With the division-leading Twins, they are the only two teams in the division with a winning record.

They sit half of one game in front of the Guardians. Their wins are in large part due to their pitching. They rank No. 6 in ERA in the MLB with a 3.25 team ERA. 

Their batting could be better as a team only hitting .225 and only batting in 102 runs through 29 games.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
12
2022

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 7, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of the NFL Shield logo on the field before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch NFL Schedule Release

By Justin Carter12 seconds ago
USATSI_18246267
MLB

How to Watch Yankees at White Sox

By Matthew Beighle12 seconds ago
imago1010518356h
College Softball

How to Watch Stanford at Arizona in College Softball

By Christine Brown12 seconds ago
imago1010518389h
College Softball

How to Watch San Diego State at New Mexico in College Softball

By Christine Brown12 seconds ago
May 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) celebrates a goal by forward Mitchell Marner (not pictured) during the second period of game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Leafs vs. Lightning stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
imago1011059128h
College Softball

How to Watch SEC Tournament Second Round: Ole Miss vs. Arkansas in College Softball:

By Ben Macaluso30 minutes ago
USATSI_12685763
College Softball

How to Watch ACC Tournament Quarterfinal: Virginia vs. Florida State in College Softball

By Ben Macaluso30 minutes ago
imago1011606867h
Argentine Cup Soccer

How to Watch Patronato vs. Deportivo Morón

By Rafael Urbina50 minutes ago
May 6, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) controls a loose ball in front of Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) during the first quarter in game three of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sixers vs. Heat stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy