How to Watch Yankees at White Sox

Luis Gil and the MLB-leading Yankees will take on Dylan Cease and the White Sox on Thursday.

The Yankees are currently the best team in the MLB. They are one-and-a-half games ahead of the Angels in the American League and half of one game in front of the National League-leading Dodgers and Mets.

How to Watch New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: May 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

The team's pitching has been on fire. They rank No. 2 in the MLB in ERA and No. 5 in WHIP with a team ERA of 2.59 and a WHIP of 1.12.

Luis Gil will take the mound for New York. He has yet to make an appearance for the team this season. He will face off against Chicago's Dylan Cease. Cease is 3-1 with a 2.38 ERA this year.

The White Sox are the No. 2 team in the AL Central with a 15-14 record. With the division-leading Twins, they are the only two teams in the division with a winning record.

They sit half of one game in front of the Guardians. Their wins are in large part due to their pitching. They rank No. 6 in ERA in the MLB with a 3.25 team ERA.

Their batting could be better as a team only hitting .225 and only batting in 102 runs through 29 games.

