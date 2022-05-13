How to Watch Yankees at White Sox

How to Watch New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Yankees are the best team in the MLB with a 22-8 record through 30 games. They are 14-4 at home and 8-4 on the road with a plus-52 run differential.
How to Watch New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox Today:
Game Date: May 13, 2022
Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago
Their pitching staff has been on fire this season. They rank No. 2 in team ERA with a 2.60 ERA and a team WHIP ranking No. 5 in the MLB at 1.12.
They won two of three games against the Rangers and then swept the Blue Jays in a two-game series leading into this series.
The White Sox are not the best team in the league, but they are still positive with a 15-14 record. They are two-and-a-half games behind the Twins in the AL Central.
Chicago pitching ranks up there with New York. It ranks No. 5 in the MLB with a 3.25 ERA this season.
Chicago is going to put Vince Velasquez on the mound with a 2-2 record this season. He has a 3.97 ERA. He will face New York's Gerrit Cole who is 2-0 this season with a 2.67 ERA.
