How to Watch Yankees at White Sox

Gerrit Cole and the Yankees will go on the road and take on Vince Velasquez and the White Sox on Friday.

The Yankees are the best team in the MLB with a 22-8 record through 30 games. They are 14-4 at home and 8-4 on the road with a plus-52 run differential.

How to Watch New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Their pitching staff has been on fire this season. They rank No. 2 in team ERA with a 2.60 ERA and a team WHIP ranking No. 5 in the MLB at 1.12.

They won two of three games against the Rangers and then swept the Blue Jays in a two-game series leading into this series.

The White Sox are not the best team in the league, but they are still positive with a 15-14 record. They are two-and-a-half games behind the Twins in the AL Central.

Chicago pitching ranks up there with New York. It ranks No. 5 in the MLB with a 3.25 ERA this season.

Chicago is going to put Vince Velasquez on the mound with a 2-2 record this season. He has a 3.97 ERA. He will face New York's Gerrit Cole who is 2-0 this season with a 2.67 ERA.

