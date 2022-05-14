How to Watch Yankees at White Sox

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Yankees go for their sixth straight win on Saturday when they play the White Sox in the third game of a four-game set.

The Yankees continued their hot run on Friday when they overpowered the White Sox 10-4. It was the second straight blowout win against Chicago as they also won 15-7 on Thursday.

How to Watch New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The back-to-back wins against the White Sox have pushed their winning streak to five games. They have now won 17 of their last 19 games to race out a league-best 24-9 on the year.

The Yankees have been hitting home runs at an incredible pace as Aaron Judge has 12, Giancarlo Stanton has 10 and Anthony Rizzo has nine already this season.

Saturday, though, the White Sox will look to slow them down and snap their two-game losing streak.

They had been playing better in winning seven of eight but they haven't been able to slow down the Yankees bats in the first two games.

Saturday, Dallas Keuchel gets the opportunity to get the job done when he takes the mound. 

Keuchel has struggled this year going just 2-3 with a 6.86 ERA five starts. He has just 13 strikeouts and the opposing teams have had little trouble hitting him. He will need to be much better against the Yankees on Saturday if the White Sox want to win.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
