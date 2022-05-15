How to Watch Yankees at White Sox

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In the final matchup of a four-game series, the White Sox will host the Yankees on Sunday afternoon.

While the Yankees won the first two contests of this series against the White Sox, Chicago earned a win last night in a close game. With the fourth and final game of the series taking place this afternoon, the White Sox will look to split the series with New York.

Once again, this matchup will be a home game for the White Sox in Chicago.

How to Watch New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: May 15, 2022

Game Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Live Stream: You can stream New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chicago enters this matchup at .500 on the season with a record of 16-16. With that in mind, the Sox are starting to figure things out of late as they have won seven of their last ten games.

Tim Anderson has been spectacular for Chicago early in the season, already producing more than 35 hits. With an improved pitching rotation, the White Sox could end up being a playoff team.

The Yankees have been the best team in baseball this season, boasting a record of 24-9 thus far. With one of the most talented rosters in the MLB, it’ll be tough for any team to compete with New York this season.

Aaron Judge recently became the first player in MLB to hit ten home runs this season. In the final season of his contract, he’s due for a huge payday this offseason. His presence alongside the other stars on the Yankees roster is the reason they’ve been so good early in the season.

The Yankees are clearly one of the best teams in baseball. If the roster stays intact and healthy through the postseason, they’ll be a real contender to win it all.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
15
2022

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
2:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
May 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Gavin Sheets (32) celebrates with Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) after they score on Sheets' two run home run against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
