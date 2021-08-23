How to Watch 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge

The stars of North American soccer converge on Los Angeles for the 2021 MLS All-Star Week, kicking off with the MLS All-Stars Skills Challenge, featuring five different skill challenges.

How to Watch:

Date: August 24, 2021

Time: 9:00pm ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Challenges include the Shooting Challenge, where players will be aiming to hit targets from varying distances and values looking to rack up points for their team. In the ultimate test of touch, players will face off in the Touch Challenge where players will have to collect and control balls coming at them from different angles in order to set themselves up to score points.

Also, the Cross & Volley Challenge, Passing Challenge and Crossbar Challenge will be on display in the MLS vs Liga MX contest.

MLS participants will include Orlando City SC midfielder Nani, FC Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi, MLS leading scorer Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz, as well as Philadelphia Union’s Andre Blake, and LAFC’s Diego Rossi.

Liga MX fields an All-Star Skills Challenge roster featuring Deportivo Toluca’s Rubens Sambueza, Santos Laguna midfielder Diego Valdes, and are being coached by Mexican football legend Jorge Campos.