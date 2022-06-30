Atlanta United head to Red Bull Arena to face the Red Bulls on Thursday night in this exciting MLS matchup.

How to Watch Atlanta United FC at New York Red Bulls Today

Game Date: June 30, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream Atlanta United FC at New York Red Bulls on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Red Bulls are still squarely at the top of the Eastern Conference playoff race with 26 points so far this season. Atlanta, on the other hand, is on the outside looking in for a playoff spot in the East with 19 points so far in the 2022 campaign.

The short-handed Red Bulls conceded two goals in the span of three minutes in a 2-0 defeat to Los Angeles FC on Sunday. Los Angeles’s Cristian Arango scored his fifth goal of the season in the 67th minute, followed quickly by Diego Palacios’s insurance score in the 70th minute, as the Red Bulls were shut out by LAFC at Banc of California Stadium.

As for Atlanta, it fell on a late goal by Ralph Priso-Mbongue in a 2-1 loss to Toronto FC on Saturday night. Atlanta drew even with a Luiz Araujo goal in the 57th minute, but Priso-Mbongue's goal in the 78th minute was the game-winner for Toronto.

Atlanta United now heads to Red Bull Arena to face New York in an Eastern Conference matchup on Thursday night.

