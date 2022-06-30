How to Watch CF Montreal at Seattle Sounders FC: Live stream, TV channel

CF Montreal and the Seattle Sounders meet in a matchup between two playoff teams on Wednesday night.

After both teams notched wins in their matchups over the past weekend, Montreal travels to Lumen Field in Seattle to take on the Sounders in a pivotal contest on Wednesday night.

How to Watch CF Montreal at Seattle Sounders FC Today

Game Date: June 29, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

Live stream CF Montreal at Seattle Sounders FC on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Montreal is currently squarely in the Eastern Conference playoff hunt with a chance to earn the No. 1 seed in the conference at 26 points so far this season. Seattle, on the other hand, is hanging onto the final playoff spot in the West with 23 points in the 2022 campaign.

Most recently, Montreal earned a 2-1 victory over the visiting Charlotte FC on Saturday afternoon. Montreal scored goals early in each half, with Romell Quioto opening the scoring in the sixth minute for the home side, followed by the game-winner from Mathieu Choiniere early in the second half to take back the lead for good.

As for Seattle, the Sounders remained hot by improving to 5-1-1 in their last seven matches with a 3-0 victory of visiting Sporting Kansas City on Saturday afternoon. Will Bruin, Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan scored for the Sounders, who cruised past Sporting KC.

Montreal and Seattle will square off in a matchup between two playoff teams at Lumen Field on Wednesday night.

Regional restrictions may apply