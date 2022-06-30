Skip to main content

How to Watch CF Montreal at Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CF Montreal and the Seattle Sounders meet in a matchup between two playoff teams on Wednesday night.

After both teams notched wins in their matchups over the past weekend, Montreal travels to Lumen Field in Seattle to take on the Sounders in a pivotal contest on Wednesday night.

How to Watch CF Montreal at Seattle Sounders FC Today

Game Date: June 29, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

Live stream CF Montreal at Seattle Sounders FC on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Montreal is currently squarely in the Eastern Conference playoff hunt with a chance to earn the No. 1 seed in the conference at 26 points so far this season. Seattle, on the other hand, is hanging onto the final playoff spot in the West with 23 points in the 2022 campaign.

Most recently, Montreal earned a 2-1 victory over the visiting Charlotte FC on Saturday afternoon. Montreal scored goals early in each half, with Romell Quioto opening the scoring in the sixth minute for the home side, followed by the game-winner from Mathieu Choiniere early in the second half to take back the lead for good.

As for Seattle, the Sounders remained hot by improving to 5-1-1 in their last seven matches with a 3-0 victory of visiting Sporting Kansas City on Saturday afternoon. Will Bruin, Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan scored for the Sounders, who cruised past Sporting KC.

Montreal and Seattle will square off in a matchup between two playoff teams at Lumen Field on Wednesday night.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

June
29
2022

CF Montreal at Seattle Sounders FC

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 14, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) signs an autograph following his team s 4-0 victory against the Vancouver Whitecaps at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael Thomas Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Seattle Sounders FC vs. CF Montréal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_18528487
WNBA

How to Watch Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_17899771
WNBA

How to Watch Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_18594887
MLS

How to Watch CF Montreal at Seattle Sounders FC: Live stream, TV channel

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
Jun 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) before an at bat against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jun 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) before an at bat against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
USATSI_18610106
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Angels

By Rafael Urbina31 minutes ago
Jun 28, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Brandon Drury (22) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jun 28, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Brandon Drury (22) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy