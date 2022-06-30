Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

LAFC looks to stay hot when FC Dallas comes to town on Wednesday night in this exciting MLS showdown.

After both teams earned points in their last matches over the past weekend, two Western Conference playoff teams square off when FC Dallas visits Los Angeles FC on Wednesday night.

How to Watch FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC Today

Game Date: June 29, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Los Angeles currently leads the Western Conference with an MLS-best 33 points and 10 points this season. Dallas, on the other hand, is in fourth place in the West with 26 points this season.

Los Angeles earned a statement win with two goals in the second half to take down the New York Red Bulls in a 2-0 home victory on Sunday afternoon. Cristian Arango scored his fifth goal of the season in the 67th minute, followed quickly by Diego Palacios’s insurance score in the 70th minute. Top attackers Carlos Vela and Brian Rodriguez assisted on goals that added to LAFC’s MLS-best 22 goals on the season.

As for Dallas, it conceded two late goals after leading for most of the match in a 2-2 road draw against Austin FC. Dallas’s Paul Arriola and Brandon Servania scored in the 58th and 68th minutes to give Dallas a 2-0 lead. However, Sebastian Driussi and Danny Hoesen scored twice in the final 20 minutes to earn a point for the home side.

Los Angeles and Dallas will square off in a Western Conference showdown at Banc of California Stadium on Wednesday night.

How To Watch

June
29
2022

FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
