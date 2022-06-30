How to Watch Houston Dynamo at Portland Timbers

The Dynamo take on the Timbers in Portland on Wednesday night in this exciting MLS matchup.

With both teams trying to play their way back into the Western Conference playoff hunt, the Dynamo hit the road to face the Timbers at Providence Park in Portland on Wednesday night.

How to Watch Dynamo at Timbers Today

Game Date: June 29, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

Live stream Dynamo at Timbers on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Houston is right on the cusp of overtaking a playoff spot in the West with 21 points this season, trailing seventh-seeded Seattle by two points. Portland, on the other hand, is further away from playoff contention with only 19 points so far in the 2022 campaign.

Houston snapped a two-match losing streak by taking down the Chicago Fire in a 2-0 victory on Saturday night. Houston’s Darwin Quintero found the back of the net for the sixth time this season while Thorleifur Ulfarsson scored the opening goal of the match for the Dynamo, with both goals coming in the first half for the home side.

As for Portland, the Timbers cruised to a 3-0 victory over the visiting Colorado Rapids on Saturday night. Portland’s Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored two goals in the second half for the home side, while Sebastian Blanco found the back of the net from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time.

The Dynamo and Timbers both need a win to keep pace in the Western Conference in Wednesday night’s showdown in Portland.

Regional restrictions may apply