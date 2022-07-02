Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC at Toronto FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Sounders head to BMO Field to face Toronto FC on Saturday night in an exciting rivalry matchup in the MLS between two recent champions.

With both teams dropping their last matches earlier in the week, the Sounders look to bounce back from a mid-week loss when they face Toronto FC at BMO Field on Saturday night.

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC at Toronto FC Today

Game Date: July 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

Live stream Seattle Sounders FC at Toronto FC on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Seattle is hanging onto seventh place and the final playoff spot in the Western Conference with 23 points this season, which is only one point ahead of Portland and two points in front of a trio of teams. Toronto, on the other hand, is struggling this season coming in at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with 18 points this season.

Despite an early goal from forward Jordan Morris, the Sounders conceded the next two as CF Montreal overcame the early deficit to defeat the Sounders 2-1 in Seattle on Wednesday night. Morris opened the scoring in the third minute for the Sounders, but Montreal’s Mason Toye scored twice, in the 18th minute and 62nd minute to earn the visitors a win.

As for Toronto, it conceded two first-half goals in a 2-1 loss to the Columbus Crew on Wednesday night in Toronto. Columbus’s Sean Zawadzki and Darlington Nagbe gave the visitors a 2-0 lead heading into the second half. Although Jesus Jimenez scored in the 54th minute to pull Toronto within one, the home side couldn’t find the equalizer.

The Sounders look to hang onto the final playoff spot in the West when they head north of the border to face Toronto on Saturday night.

