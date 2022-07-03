Skip to main content

How to Watch MLS: Charlotte FC at Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Charlotte FC looks to snap a three-match winless streak on Sunday when it takes on the Dynamo.

Charlotte FC played four matches in the month of June and came away with just one victory. They won their first match against the Red Bulls 2-0 but then were winless in their last three.

How to Watch MLS: Charlotte FC at Houston Dynamo Today:

Match Date: July 3, 2022

Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live Stream MLS: Charlotte FC at Houston Dynamo on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

They played to a 1-1 draw with the Crew before losing the next two against Montreal and Austin. The tough stretch has dropped them down the standings as they currently sit a point back of the Crew and Inter Miami and four points back of the last playoff spot.

They still have plenty of time to make up ground, but they want to get back in the win column before they fall too far back

The Dynamo sit in a similar spot as they have 21 points and are three points back of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

They come into Sunday night's match after a 2-1 loss to the Timbers last weekend. The loss kept them from winning a second straight after they had beat the Fire 2-0 the match before.

Both of these teams desperately need a win on Sunday night which should make for a great match.

Regional restrictions may apply.

July

3
3
2022

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Time
8:30
PM/ET
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

