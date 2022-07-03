Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Fire FC at San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Fire head to San Jose to take on the Earthquakes on Sunday night in this exciting MLS showdown.

After the Fire pulled off a stunning upset over the Eastern Conference-leading Union, Chicago will look to build off its victory on the road against the Earthquakes at PayPal Park on Sunday.

How to Watch Fire at Earthquakes Today

Game Date: July 3, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Live stream Fire at Earthquakes on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Despite a shocking upset over the Union earlier this week, the Fire are still near the bottom of the Eastern Conference with 17 points this season. San Jose is also struggling this season, sitting in last place in the Western Conference with 15 points so far in the 2022 campaign.

The Fire scored only their 15th goal of the season when Chris Mueller worked his way around Union defender Kai Wagner and his deflected cross found Federico Navarro in prime scoring position on the game-winner in the 68th minute. Chicago has now won two of its last three games.

As for the Earthquakes, San Jose fell to Real Salt Lake by a final score of 2-0 with only one shot on goal. Real Salt Lake’s Jefferson Savarino scored in the 81st minute and assisted on Marcelo Silva’s 22nd-minute goal to give Salt Lake the win.

The Fire will now head to PayPal Park in San Jose to take on the Earthquakes on Sunday night.

How To Watch

July
3
2022

Fire at Earthquakes

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
How to Watch MLS: Charlotte FC at Houston Dynamo

How to Watch Racing Louisville FC at Orlando Pride

How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: United States vs Dominican Republic

How to Watch New York Red Bulls at Sporting Kansas City

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. Monterrey

How to Watch the USFL Championship, Stallions vs. Stars

How to Watch Lakers at Warriors

How to Watch FC Cincinnati at New England Revolution

