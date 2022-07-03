How to Watch FC Cincinnati at New England Revolution

The Revolution host FC Cincinnati at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night in this intriguing MLS matchup.

With both teams riding lengthy unbeaten streaks heading into a key Eastern Conference matchup, the Revolution host FC Cincinnati at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Sunday night.

Game Date: July 3, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WSBK – Boston, MA)

New England and Cincinnati are currently tied in the standings with 24 points so far this season. The Revolution are on a nine-match unbeaten streak heading into Sunday’s match, while Cincinnati is on a three-match unbeaten streak, with both teams drawing their last matches.

Most recently, the Revolution played the Whitecaps to a scoreless draw thanks to goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic. Petrovic made six saves in his first match as the full-time keeper after former Revs veteran keeper Matt Turner headed to Arsenal last week. The best scoring chance of the match came when New England’s Dylan Borrero put a 20-yard shot off the crossbar.

As for Cincinnati, it found itself in a shootout with New York City FC in a 4-4 draw on Wednesday night. Brazilian forward Brenner scored a hat trick while Luciano Acosta added a goal in the 15th minute to keep pace with NYCFC’s high-powered offense.

